2 die after communal violence breaks out in Bengaluru over Facebook post

bengaluru

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 06:45 IST

Two people were killed in Bengaluru in police firing after communal violence broke out in parts of the city on Tuesday night after a youth allegedly posted derogatory content insulting a religious figure on Facebook.

Members of the minority community pelted stones at the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy, DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations. Several policemen sustained injuries as the mob hurled bottles and stones at them.

The youth who is said to be associated with the Congress MLA has been arrested. The city police commissioner Kamal Pant has said that the police has also detained 110 people for rioting. The youth arrested for posting the content has denied his role saying that his social media account has been hacked.

Section 144 has been imposed across Bengaluru.