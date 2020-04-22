e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / 60 more arrested for Sunday’s attack on health workers in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura

60 more arrested for Sunday’s attack on health workers in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura

The ASHA workers and other government officials had gone to Bengaluru’s Padarayanapura area to quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of some people who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after attending the Tablighi Jamaat’s March event in Delhi Nizamuddin.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 22, 2020 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Police personnel conduct a march in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru, Monday, April 20, 2020.
Police personnel conduct a march in Padarayanapura area of Bengaluru, Monday, April 20, 2020. (PTI)
         

Karnataka police have arrested 60 more people in connection with the attack on health workers and destruction of government property in Padarayanpura area of the state capital of Bengaluru late on Sunday night.

The ASHA workers and other government officials had gone to Padarayanapura, a very congested and densely populated area, to quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of some people who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after attending the Tablighi Jamaat’s March event in Delhi Nizamuddin.

On Monday, police had arrested 59 people and filed five first information reports (FIRs).

State home minister Basvaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that 60 more people, who were involved in the violence, have been detained.

All of them are being charged under the national disaster management act as well as the epidemic diseases act apart from various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). With this, the total number of people detained has risen to 119.

Meanwhile, Karnataka High Court expressed serious concern on the assault of health workers. A divisional bench of Chief Justice AS Oak and justice BV Nagaratna asked the government to submit a report on what action has been taken against the culprits and what measures are being taken to protect the health workers by April 24.

The bench was hearing an interim petition filed in this regard by a lawyer Geeta Mishra.

In a separate incident, Mysore Police arrested three men for verbally assaulting, using abusive language and trying to intimidate an ASHA worker who as a part of a state government campaign had gone door to door in Alim Nagar requesting people to maintain social distance, hygiene and wear a mask.

An NR Mohalla police station officer said an FIR has been registered and the three men have been detained.

