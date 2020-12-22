Bengaluru airport sets up Covid-19 testing facility for passengers

bengaluru

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 19:02 IST

The Bengaluru airport on Tuesday announced the setting up of a Covid-19 testing facility for passengers.

Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by the Auriga Research Pvt Ltd, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in a statement.

Under the express test method, the RT-PCR test result would be available in less than 15 minutes, while the regular RT-PCR test result would take up to six hours, BIAL said in the release. Until the test results are received, those tested would be required to wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports would be shared directly with those tested through digital platforms, it said.

The charges for these tests start from Rs 800 and to Rs 5,000, according to BIAL.

The testing facility is equipped with a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a state-of-the-art laboratory outside it as well as a waiting lounge.

It added that international arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival at the airport. The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling, it added.

The private airport operator said it has established a detailed standard operating procedure, in accordance with guidelines stipulated by the relevant authorities, to manage people who test Covid-19 positive.