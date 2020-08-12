e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru clashes: Digvijaya Singh seeks probe into source social media post

Bengaluru clashes: Digvijaya Singh seeks probe into source social media post

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:26 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace.
The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace.(HT file photo)
         

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the source of social media post which resulted in violence in Bengaluru rather only taking cognizance of people who shared it.

The Congress leader condemned the violence and appealed for peace.

“I strongly condemn Communally Provocative Offensive Post on Social Media which resulted in violence in Bengaluru. I appeal to all to remain calm and peaceful. Police must find out the source from which the Post originated rather than take cognisance of only those who shared it,” the Congress leader tweeted.

Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was arrested for allegedly sharing a ‘derogatory’ post on social media that triggered violence in the city last night.

110 accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Two persons died and around 60 police personnel sustained injuries during the clashes, the police said.

Earlier, Murthy’s house was also vandalised by miscreants following the social media post by his nephew Naveen.

tags
top news
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’: AIIMS Director
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
LIVE: Nearly 1,900 new cases push Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 84,544
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In