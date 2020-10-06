e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Bengaluru police raid residence of former underworld don Muthappa Rai in drugs probe

Bengaluru police raid residence of former underworld don Muthappa Rai in drugs probe

Muthappa Rai’s son Rikki Rai has been detained for questioning.

bengaluru Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:36 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police.
Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru Police. (ANI)
         

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police raided the palatial residence of former underworld don Muthappa Rai who died recently and detained his son Rikki for questioning in the ongoing probe related to drugs consumption and peddling in the Kannada movie industry. Rai’s residence at Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru is spread over several acres.

Two well-known actresses, Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani alias Mahira, are currently lodged in Parpanna Agrahara jail after being arrested in the same case apart from six others accused.

An FIR filed at Cottonpet police station names fifteen people including Aditya Alva, the son of former minister Jeevaraj Alva, in a case of drug supply and dealing. CCB officials led by ACP Venugopal conducted the raid and detained Rikki Rai.

“We have taken him into custody for questioning based on definitive information from a peddler. At this stage we will not be able to disclose anything further as it may jeopardize the investigation,” said a senior police officer who did not want to be identified.

Meanwhile, former Bengaluru City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who is currently ADGP, internal security, while speaking at an event in Dharwad on Tuesday, said that what had emerged so far in the ongoing investigation into the drug racket “was merely the tip of the iceberg”.

Rao said that while peddlers and consumers had been arrested, the investigation to identify the key suppliers is ongoing. “We have to find out who are the influential people behind the supply. Especially artificial, chemical drugs are getting pumped into the country. All this needs to be thoroughly investigated,” he said.

