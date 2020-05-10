Coronavirus warriors honoured in Bengaluru

bengaluru

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday honoured the Covid-19 frontline warriors including sanitation workers, home guards, police and Asha workers for their service in Bengaluru.

The ceremony was held at Rajajinagar area where Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Anil Kumar and Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao were also present.

There are a total of 847 Covid-19 cases in Karnataka so far, including 405 discharged and 31 deaths, the state health bulletin said on Sunday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 62,939 cases, including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far.