2 cops charged with attempt to murder after Bharat Bandh protester dies in MP police firing

A case of attempt to murder (under section 307 of IPC) has been registered against two policemen in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind for shooting at over 500 protesters who surrounded a police post and set some things on fire.

The protest was part of the Bharat Bandh strike against the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Chambal IG, Santosh Singh said, “The mob had surrounded the chowki and started setting things on fire. So the cops fired in self defence.”

One of the protesters died as a result of the firing in Machand police chowki falling under Raun police station, due to which the case against the policemen was converted to that of attempt to murder.

Havildar Ram Kumar Daure and constable Sultan Rathore are the two cops charged.

Meanwhile, a body was fished out of a well in Bhind on Tuesday morning, taking the total number of deaths in the violence in Bhind to four. The deceased has been identified as that of Dashart Daure, and it appears that he was beaten to death.

Violence again erupted in Gohad town on Tuesday even though curfew is in place when right wing activists took out a procession which was followed by stone pelting.

RAF has been rushed to bring the situation under control. There was also a report of a petrol bomb being hurled in Ater area of Bhind town.