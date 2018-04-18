20 feared dead as bus carrying wedding guests falls into Son river in MP

At least 20 people of a marriage party are feared dead and around 30 more injured when the bus they were travelling plunged 100 feet down into the Son river from the Jogdaha bridge, in Sidhi district situated some 680 km east of Bhopal.

According to primary information, the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle.

The Superintendent of Police Manoj Shrivastava confirmed the number of deceased. “Rescue operation is going on at present,” he said.

According to police, the accident took place at around 9.30 pm. Mujababbli Khan of Harrabiji village, Devsar, was taking the groom’s party to Pamria village, Siwaha. As the bus was crossing the bridge the driver lost control and the bus broke the railing and fell about 60-70-foot down into the river. Efforts were on to pull out the vehicle.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

(With inputs from ANI)