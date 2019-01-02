BJP challenges Congress government in MP on Vande Mataram

Following the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to discontinue the practice of singing national song Vande Mataram at the state secretariat, the Opposition on Wednesday dared the government to stop it. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that all BJP MLAs would sing the national song at the secretariat on January 7, the day when the state assembly session begins.

Chief minister Kamal Nath made it clear that the practice has just been postponed for sometime and it will be resumed in a new form.

But at the same time, he also raised certain questions on linking of Vande Mataram with patriotism.

On Wednesday too, BJP leaders and workers in Bhopal assembled at the state secretariat at 11 am and sang the national song .

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Vande Matram is synonymous with patriotism.”

Asking BJP not to play politics on Vande Mataram, Kamal Nath said on Tuesday night that singing of the national song was postponed and a decision taken to implement it in a new form later.

Kamal Nath said, “Singing Vande Mataram just for a day doesn’t reflect any person’s patriotism.”

BJP president Amit Shah said ‘ban’ on the national song was unfortunate and disgraceful, and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi if he concurred with Madhya Pradesh government’s decision.

“With a ban, the Congress has not only insulted the martyrs who raise ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans during the freedom struggle, but even betrayed people of Madhya Pradesh,” Shah said in a statement.

Vande Mataram, he said, was not merely a song, but a symbol of the freedom struggle and point for inspiration for Indians. “..to insult the national song with intent to appease a section is unfortunate, disgraceful and insult to country’s independence,” he said.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 23:57 IST