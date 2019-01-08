BJP takes on ruling Congress for speaker’s post in Madhya Pradesh assembly

The new Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, seeking to placate its own and allies who want ministerial berths, and staving off what it claims are attempts to poach legislators by the Bharatiya Janata Party, will face its first two tests in the state assembly on Tuesday -- the election of the speaker and a floor test.

Despite the numbers not being in its favour, the BJP has decided to take on the ruling Congress in the election to the post of speaker of the Madhya Pradesh state assembly.

BJP MLA Vijay Shah (56) from the former princely tribal state of Makrai has filed his nomination papers against Congress’s scheduled caste leader NP Prajapati (60), necessitating an election for the post.

Congress leaders have said that given this contest, they will deny the BJP the post of deputy speaker in the state assembly. Traditionally, the ruling party gets the speaker’s post while the deputy speaker’s goes to the Opposition.

The assembly session began on Monday.

Congress leaders have accused the Opposition of horse-trading ahead of the speaker’s election but the BJP has denied the charges.

Chief minister Kamal Nath said, “We are prepared to face any challenge. The MLAs are wise and they know what they have to do.”

In the 230-member assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs whereas the BJP has 109. Though the Congress is short of a majority by two seats, it enjoys the support of four independent MLAs, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and one from the Samajwadi Party.

The party has been dealing with demands from some of its legislators who want ministerial berths and also working hard to keep its allies happy. With the SP and the BSP signalling that there is no real room for the Congress in their partnership in Uttar Pradesh and also staying away from meetings of a national coalition in the making, the latter has been on the edge in Madhya Pradesh.

So far, Congress leaders say, the signs are good. At the Congress legislature party meeting held at the chief minister’s residence on Sunday, all legislators showed up except one MLA who was ill. The independents and the BSP and SP MLAs attended a dinner later that evening.

BJP leaders admit that the party is trying to cash in on resentment among a section of Congress MLAs and independents.

The party is already in a jubilant mood, having scored points over the ruling Congress in the fight over the Vande Mataram being sung by government officials and employees at the state assembly secretariat on the first working day of every month. The new state government discontinued the practice on January 1, with no formal order in this regard.

When his government came under attack from the Opposition and ex-chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced his decision to sing the song at the secretariat along with 108 other MLAs, Congress CM Kamal Nath clarified that the practice was merely “suspended” and would be resumed with certain modifications.

Within 48 hours the government issued an order that the national song, Vande Mataram would indeed be sung at the secretariat and a police band would march from the Shourya Smarak to the secretariat building. The order said the national anthem would also be played after the national song.

