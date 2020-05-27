e-paper
Home / Bhopal / Farmers in MP’s Jabalpur arrange water tankers, chemicals against locust attack

Farmers in MP’s Jabalpur arrange water tankers, chemicals against locust attack

“Locust swarms can be repelled by making loud sounds and spraying. All such arrangements have been made in the district, if locust swarms attack we will be ready for it,” said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Magistrate.

bhopal Updated: May 27, 2020 08:41 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jabalpur
Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts.
Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts. (HT Photo)
         

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying in a bid to drive away locusts from attacking their farms.

"Farmers have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying as advised by the agricultural department," added Yadav.

“Farmers have arranged water tankers and chemicals for spraying as advised by the agricultural department,” added Yadav.

Meanwhile, farmers in Budhni and Nasrullaganj areas of Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district have been beating utensils in a bid to drive away locusts. Disinfectants are also being sprinkled on trees and crops to protect them from locusts in these areas.

