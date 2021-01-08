e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

First case of infection of UK-strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said. It was the first case of infection of the UK variant of the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additional director, MP Health Department.

bhopal Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 19:58 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Indore
After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said. These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status.
After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said. These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status.(AP Photo. Representative image)
         

In the first such case in Madhya Pradesh, a 39-year-old man who returned to Indore from the UK last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, senior officials said on Friday.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said.

It was the first case of infection of the UK variant of the virus in the state, said Dr Veena Sinha, additional director, MP Health Department.

After returning from the UK, the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said.

These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status. The remaining five, including two of the patient’s family members, are from Indore and have undergone Covid-19 tests and are in good health, the official added.

The man returned from the UK on December 23 and tested positive for coronavirus.

His samples were then sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and its report confirmed that he was carrying the new variant of the virus, the official said.

tags
top news
Pak court jails LeT’s Lakhvi for terror financing, India calls it ‘farcical’
Pak court jails LeT’s Lakhvi for terror financing, India calls it ‘farcical’
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
Customs officials set to grill Kerala Speaker in gold smuggling case
Won’t be blackmailed into visiting mourning Hazara, says Pak PM Khan
Won’t be blackmailed into visiting mourning Hazara, says Pak PM Khan
It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM
It’s not just repeal of farm laws, other issues involved too: Haryana CM
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Govt issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccine by air
Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birth anniversary
Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birth anniversary
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
Amit Sadh: Don’t want to be a star but there should be place for everyone
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In