e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / ​Gadkari inaugurates 26 road projects and lays foundation of 19 others in Madhya Pradesh

​Gadkari inaugurates 26 road projects and lays foundation of 19 others in Madhya Pradesh

In his address, Gadkari spoke of how these road projects would change the lives of people not only in Madhya Pradesh but other states connected through these roads as well

bhopal Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future.
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future.(REUTERS)
         

Quoting former US President John F Kennedy, “It is not our wealth that built our roads, but it is our roads that built our wealth”, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated as many as 26 highway projects and laid the foundation of 19 other projects measuring 1,361 kilometres (worth Rs 11,427 crore) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday through a virtual programme.

Others who attended the programme include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaverchand Gehlot, Prahlad Singh Patel and VK Singh, chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, besides officers of the ministry of road transport and highways and the Madhya Pradesh government.

In his address, Gadkari spoke of how these road projects would change the lives of people not only in Madhya Pradesh but other states connected through these roads as well. This would result in better transport and significant reduction in travel time and fuel expenses, he added.

He said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future.

Expressing concern over the death of 0.15 million people in 0.5 million road accidents every year across the country, Gadkari said 40% of those killed in these accidents were aged 18 to 24 years.

Appreciating Tamil Nadu for its work on black spots in the state where significant number of road accidents take place, he asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to work on black spots in Madhya Pradesh.

Underlining the need of more drivers in the country, he said there should be one driving school in every district.

Chief minister Chouhan urged the Union minister to formally approve Chambal Progressway, the upgrading of six highways worth Rs 1,569 crore, and 65 other small projects worth Rs 182 crore.

tags
top news
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
NIA files charge sheet in Pulwama attack case; names Masood Azhar
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
RBI did not print even one Rs 2,000 note in 2019-20
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, house helps questioned again by CBI
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
‘Warn Bhushan and close the contempt case’: AG KK Venugopal to SC
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Clamour grows around postponement of JEE, NEET; Thunberg favours students
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
Watch: Nikki Haley invokes India roots as Trump looks to counter Kamala Harris
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In