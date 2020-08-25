​Gadkari inaugurates 26 road projects and lays foundation of 19 others in Madhya Pradesh

bhopal

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 16:37 IST

Quoting former US President John F Kennedy, “It is not our wealth that built our roads, but it is our roads that built our wealth”, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated as many as 26 highway projects and laid the foundation of 19 other projects measuring 1,361 kilometres (worth Rs 11,427 crore) in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday through a virtual programme.

Others who attended the programme include Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Thaverchand Gehlot, Prahlad Singh Patel and VK Singh, chief minister Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, besides officers of the ministry of road transport and highways and the Madhya Pradesh government.

In his address, Gadkari spoke of how these road projects would change the lives of people not only in Madhya Pradesh but other states connected through these roads as well. This would result in better transport and significant reduction in travel time and fuel expenses, he added.

He said the highway projects were being built with a view to reduce traffic and accidents in the future.

Expressing concern over the death of 0.15 million people in 0.5 million road accidents every year across the country, Gadkari said 40% of those killed in these accidents were aged 18 to 24 years.

Appreciating Tamil Nadu for its work on black spots in the state where significant number of road accidents take place, he asked chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to work on black spots in Madhya Pradesh.

Underlining the need of more drivers in the country, he said there should be one driving school in every district.

Chief minister Chouhan urged the Union minister to formally approve Chambal Progressway, the upgrading of six highways worth Rs 1,569 crore, and 65 other small projects worth Rs 182 crore.