HC orders cancellation of admission of 84 students to pvt medical colleges

High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur ordered cancellation of admission of 84 students who got admission to private medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh under mop-up round. They belong to other states.

In another judgment the high court issued an order to CBSE to get the candidates of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to give information as to which state they belong to in the NEET form from the next year.

In the first judgment by the bench of justice RS Jha and justice Rajiv Kumar Dubey said rules were not followed and transparency was not maintained in admission to the medical colleges under mop-up round.

There were 94 students who had got admission to the private medical colleges under the mop-up round. Of them, 84 belonged to other states and 10 from Madhya Pradesh. The bench asked authorities not to interfere in admission of 10 of the students whose domicile was Madhya Pradesh.

As far as the admission of 84 students is concerned which was cancelled the high court said it was the Supreme Court which would take decision on any relief to them. Petitions were already pending in the Supreme Court in this regard.

The petitioners Prithvi Naik, Sailja Pandey and Priyanshu Agrawal said in their petition they had got good marks in NEET 2007 and expected that they would get admission to the private medical colleges as their domicile state was Madhya Pradesh. The high court and Supreme Court had already issued orders that those who belong to Madhya Pradesh should be given preference in admission. But there were irregularities in the admission process.

However, director Medical Education in his report said 84 students from other states were given admission as there was no candidate from Madhya Pradesh available for admission against the vacant seats under the mop-up.

Disposing of some other petitions which challenged admission of students from other states to medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh the bench directed the CBSE to get NEET candidates to give information on his domicile state in the NEET forms from the next year. They were, however, exempted from doing so for NEET-2018.

The petitioners include Vinayak Parihar, a spcial worjer Tarishi Verma, a student and others alleged in their petitions that hundreds of students were given admission in government medical colleges on the seats reserved for MP students under the state quota. Despite their giving information to authorities concerned about admissions made in violation of rules no action was taken by them.

The petitioners said the MP high court in its order during the hearing on their petitions issued on August 24, 2017 had categorically stated that only MP’s students be given admission under the state meant for MP students.

Senior lawyers Rajendra Tiwari and Aditya Sanghi pleaded the case on behalf of petitioners.