Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 recovery rate touches 75%, says CM Chouhan

bhopal

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 07:28 IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the recovery rate of coronavirus has touched 75 per cent mark in the state and patients in large number are going home after the recovery.

“At present, the recovery rate of the state has touched 75.1 percent and the number of active patients has become 9,105. New 843 patients have been admitted to the state and at the same time, 922 went back home after the recovery. In comparison to Monday, the number of active patients has declined by 98,” said Chouhan while he was reviewing the situation of Covid-19 and arrangements in the state through video conference

The fatality rate in the state is 2.54 and every possible effort is being made to minimise it further, he said.

The chief minister said that arrangement of treatment for patients with minor symptoms should be made at home, subject to availability of facility at home.

He further instructed that corona related health checkups should be conducted compulsorily in all jails of the state. State Home Minister Dr Narrotam Mishra informed that 30 patients of coronavirus have been found in Gwalior jail. Chouhan then instructed to make separate wards and arrangements for treatment in the jails.

He asked officials to pay special heed to Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Vidisha. (ANI)