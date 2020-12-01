Muslim man held in MP for ‘forcing’ wife to adopt Islam

bhopal

A 28-year-old Muslim man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Mondayfor allegedly forcing his wife to adopt Islamic practices, local police said.

The accused, 28-year-old Irshad Khan was arrested under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the 1968 Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1968 and section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (harassment or cruelty), said Mukesh Bais, additional superintendent of police. “The 27-year-old woman lodged a complaint on Sunday that she married Irshad Khan in 2018 but after two years, Khan started pressurising her to read Namaz and adapt to the Islam culture. When the woman refused to do so, Khan started physically harassing her,” said the ASP.

Khan rejected the charges and said his wife was giving a communal taint to a personal issue .

”Before our marriage, the woman had given a statement before the magistrate that she was aware of my religion and she wanted to marry me. We had a Nikah but now she is levelling baseless charges,” he said.