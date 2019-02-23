Piqued over bribe demand, farmer ties buffalo to official’s vehicle

Frustrated over demands for a bribe of Rs 50,000 by a nyab tehsildar to transfer his land, a farmer in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh tied his buffalo to the officer’s official vehicle at the Khargapur tehsil office on Saturday afternoon, much to the amusement of those present there.

Tikamgarh is situated some 270 km north east of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

Laxmi Yadav (50) alleged that the nyab tehsildar had demanded Rs 1 lakh as bribe and he had already paid Rs 50,000 to get land transferred in his name.

“As I did not have any cash left, I gave him my buffalo,” he said.

Tikamgarh collector Saurav Kumar Suman said, “I have come to know of this incident and have ordered SDM Baldevgarh to inquire the matter.”

The SDM had reached there and farmer has given his written complaint. The SDM will also inquire into whether the farmer’s case had been deliberately kept pending.

“Strict action will be taken on both counts — delay in transferring land and bribery — if charges are found to be true,” he said.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 19:58 IST