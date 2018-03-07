Police to check toll plazas employees’ credentials in Madhya Pradesh

Police will check credentials of toll plaza employees across the state to minimise clashes at plazas.

Instructions to the effect came from speaker state assembly Dr Sitasharan Sharma to the state government when several members of the House raised their voice on the issue of misbehavior by employees at toll plazas with people in general and public representatives and their staff in particular in the state.

Home minister Bhupendra Singh said he would comply with the instructions.

The issue was raised in the House by a ruling party MLA Kalusingh Thakur representing Dharmpuri (ST) seat in Dhar district.

The MLA alleged his security personnel was chased and beaten badly by employees at Manglya Toll Plaza on Indore-Dewas highway on January 8, 2016. Despite his sitting at Chhipra police station the FIR was not lodged under relevant sections despite his sitting at the police station for 5 hours.

He said it was only after the court’s order that sections 353 and 332 of IPC were added to the FIR regarding obstacle in the way of a government servant in discharge of his duties.

The home minister replied that since the MLA’s vehicle didn’t have the state assembly’s pass pasted over it and the security personnel was in a plain cloth confusion arose at the toll plaza.

However, cutting across party lines several MLAs including leader Opposition in state assembly Ajay Singh joined the voice of protest and urged the speaker to intervene in the matter and ensure protection of dignity of the MLAs at the toll plazas.

Instructing the government to carry on verification of credentials of toll plazas employees across the state speaker Dr Sitasharan Sharma said, “The employees who are posted at toll plazas have criminal background and it leads to clashes at plazas. This should be ensured that employees are subjected to a police verification and their names are there in records with the nearby police station.”