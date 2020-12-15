‘Ready to welcome film city in state’: Madhya Pradesh home minister

bhopal

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:20 IST

After Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh government has also shown interest in the development of a ‘film city’ in the state.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra said the state government is ready to welcome film city in the state - a move that will not only give employment to people but will also give them an opportunity to show their talent.

Mishra made this announcement after a meeting with producer and director Rajkumar Santoshi in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Mishra said, “Santoshi wants to develop a film city in MP and open a film academy. We welcome the decision because it will be an opportunity for the residents of the state.”

Rajkumar Santoshi is going to start shooting of three movies in Madhya Pradesh from the next year. Santoshi said, “I had a discussion with the home minister over developing a film city and opening a film academy in Bhopal and I am happy with the positive response of the government.”

Santoshi said, “The government eased the rules for film shooting in MP and that’s why it has become a favourite place for shooting.”