Govt faces 727 questions in state assembly budget session

As many as 727 questions have been asked by MLAs to the Congress government to answer during the state assembly’s budget session beginning Monday, after its two months of rule, as per state assembly speaker NP Prajapati.

The session of merely four days which happens to be the first full-fledged session of the state assembly will see three sittings with holiday on Tuesday on account of Ravidas Jayanti. Earlier, the state assembly session was convened from January 7 to 10 for facilitating oath taking by the newly elected MLAs and elections to the posts of speaker and deputy speaker.

“There are notices for 727 questions, 167 calling attention motion and 8 adjournment motion. There are 64 notices to raise the matter of public importance during zero hour. Of the questions 309 questions have come from first timers”, said Prajapati.

Instead of a full-fledged budget from the government there would be a vote on account given the short duration of the session, said official sources.

Both ruling party Congress and Opposition BJP have locked horns on the ruling party’s strength in the House, farmers loan waivers and law and order situation in the state in particular besides transfers of more than 700 government officials.

Leader Opposition Gopal Bhargava said, “There has been a flood of crimes since Congress formed its government. Criminals are operating with impunity. They have no fear of law enforcing agencies. Kidnappings and murders have become order of the day. The government doesn’t enjoy majority in the House.”

He said, “The government has set a record of cancelling its transfers besides effecting transfers of more than 700 government officials. The farmers loans are yet to be waived even after two months of the government being in power despite the fact the Congress government had promised to waive the farmers loans within 10 days. The Opposition will raise all these and other issues.”

Law and legislative affairs minister PC Sharma said, “The BJP has no issue to raise. The government has already taken a decision to waive farmers loans. The farmers will soon get the amount in their loan accounts. Now people have to pay Rs 100 only against 100 units of electricity. The unemployed youth will get 100 days of training and jobs every year. There have been increase in social pension etc. Will the BJP oppose all these”, he asked.

