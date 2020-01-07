e-paper
Two arrested for raping 19-year-old girl in Bhopal

According to police, the 19-year-old girl was so scared and feared social stigma that she was not willing to lodge the FIR.

bhopal Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Representative photo.
A Class 12 student was allegedly raped by two men in an abandoned house in BHEL area of Bhopal on Sunday. The accused were arrested on Monday, said police.

According to police, the 19-year-old girl was so scared and feared social stigma that she was not willing to lodge the FIR even after reaching the police station.

“She just wanted the police to take action and ensure that the video shot by the accused with their mobile phones of the crime was not made viral on social media. It was after counseling that she agreed to lodge the FIR,” said town inspector, Govindpura police station, Ashok Singh Parihar.

He also said, “The girl studying in a private school was with her friend when the two accused - Ram Babu, a guard, and Rakesh Rajpur, a labourer - reached there in a drunken state. They overpowered the two and shot their obscene photos. They threatened the girl that they would send the photos to her parents and make the same viral on social media. They later gang-raped her.”

The police officer said, “The accused confessed to have committed the crime. They were produced before the court and sent to jail.”

He said during interrogation no previous crime record of the accused came to light. They told the investigation officer that they committed the crime under the influence of liquor.

