Two men beaten up for allegedly stealing diesel in MP’s Indore

bhopal

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:41 IST

Two men were beaten up brutally and abused by three employees of a stone crusher unit in Indore for allegedly stealing diesel from dumpers, said police. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The accused Paras Bagwan, Shivnarayan Pandit and Pradeep Singh, who work at a stone crusher unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Betma town in Indore district, were booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene comments) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, the three accused were seen beating up Balaram Sargara and Pappu Parmar, both residents of village Machal, with belts.

They were also seen kicking the two in their faces and also hurling caste-based slurs at them.

Mishra said, “Pappu Parmar and Balaram worked as drivers at the stone crusher. They were not getting their salaries for the past few months. On Friday, Bagwan called both the drivers to Rawad village, where Bagwan, Pandit and Singh beat them up accusing them of stealing diesel from the dumpers at the crushing unit. The accused also threatened the victims with dire consequences.”

All the three accused are absconding.