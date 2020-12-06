e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Two men beaten up for allegedly stealing diesel in MP’s Indore

Two men beaten up for allegedly stealing diesel in MP’s Indore

The accused who allegedly assaulted the two drivers are on the run. Police has registered a case and is further investigating the matter

bhopal Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The video of the two victims being thrashed by the accused was doing the rounds of the social media on Saturday.
The video of the two victims being thrashed by the accused was doing the rounds of the social media on Saturday. (Sourced )
         

Two men were beaten up brutally and abused by three employees of a stone crusher unit in Indore for allegedly stealing diesel from dumpers, said police. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The accused Paras Bagwan, Shivnarayan Pandit and Pradeep Singh, who work at a stone crusher unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Betma town in Indore district, were booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene comments) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, the three accused were seen beating up Balaram Sargara and Pappu Parmar, both residents of village Machal, with belts.

They were also seen kicking the two in their faces and also hurling caste-based slurs at them.

Also Read: From 10 years in jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh: What MP’s freedom of religion law says

Mishra said, “Pappu Parmar and Balaram worked as drivers at the stone crusher. They were not getting their salaries for the past few months. On Friday, Bagwan called both the drivers to Rawad village, where Bagwan, Pandit and Singh beat them up accusing them of stealing diesel from the dumpers at the crushing unit. The accused also threatened the victims with dire consequences.”

All the three accused are absconding.

tags
top news
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
LIVE: India records over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths
LIVE: India records over 36,000 new Covid-19 cases, 482 deaths
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Farmers get support from Left parties, trade unions
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Pfizer seeks emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine in India
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
Farmer langars treat the poor, homeless on Delhi border points to a full plate
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
‘Sort of thinking of Kohli & Shastri’: Kaif criticises constant changes
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In