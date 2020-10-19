e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Baghel launches Congress campaign video for Bihar polls, blames CM Nitish for state’s suffering

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Kumar for complicating the woes of farmers by enacting three new farm acts, the Congress leader asked to know if the farmers were getting more than minimum support price (MSP) for their produce in Bihar, which had repealed the APMC Act in 2006.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 01:43 IST
Subhash Pathak
Subhash Pathak
Hindustan Times, Patna
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at the Congress state office in Patna on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel addresses a press conference at the Congress state office in Patna on Sunday.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a swipe at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and his political partner-- the BJP for bringing Bihar down to the bottom of all kinds of social indexing parameters across the country and said the people of the state were craving for change.

Talking to the media after releasing a musical video for the party’s campaign at the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) office, Baghel said that it hurt him to know that Bihar, which had a glorious past and produced talent to serve institutions of repute across the globe, was suffering with the worst kind of healthcare system, lack of employment opportunities, educational infrastructure, social security, etc.

“Farmers are getting Rs 1,300-1,400 for a quintal of paddy against the MSP of Rs 1,850. In Chhattisgarh, state government is paying farmers Rs 10,000 for each acre of land besides purchasing their produce on MSP,” said Baghel, adding that the Congress believed in promising only those things that it can deliver on the ground. He alleged that the new legislations were aimed to benefit only a handful of big investors, who would ultimately make farmers labourers in their own land and help traders to act as agents.

The Chhattisgarh CM also slammed his Bihar counterpart for showing complete apathy to migrant workers, who had struggled to return home during the pandemic-induced lockdown, even as his government provided shelter, food and other essentials for them on their way home to Bihar. Baghel said that PM Modi was in the habit of giving shocks to the nation by resorting to unplanned demonetization, GST enforcement and the lockdown, which had hit the common people hardest.

AICC spokesman and chairman of party’s media committee for elections Pawan Khera was also present at the event.

