Is Ja'Marr Chase hurt? Bengals WR reveals injury status after practice scare ahead of Eagles game

The follow-up report offered further reassurance to the Bengals, with NFL analyst Clifford noting that Chase was “walking back to the offensive sideline” after spending several minutes being evaluated by Cincinnati’s head trainer, Matt Summers.

The initial concern eased quickly as Chase later told ESPN 1530 after practice that he was fine and described the issue as a “little hyperextension.” He added that he believed he could have continued practicing but was held out as a precaution.

Chase landed awkwardly on the play and immediately reached for his knee before limping toward the sideline. He was visibly uncomfortable as members of the training staff evaluated him, although he did not require a cart to leave the field.

The Cincinnati Bengals received a scare at practice after wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared to injure his left knee while attempting to haul in a deep pass from Joe Burrow.

With the regular season less than three weeks away, even a minor knee problem could have created uncertainty surrounding Chase’s availability for Cincinnati’s Week 1 matchup.

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For now, however, the Bengals appear to have avoided a major setback involving their top receiver.

Chase’s past injury history Chase has generally remained healthy throughout his first five NFL seasons. His longest absence came in 2022, when a hip labrum injury kept him sidelined for four games.

The 26-year-old also missed one contest last season because of a suspension following an incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

The Bengals will need Chase, Burrow and the rest of their key offensive pieces available as they look to rebound from last season.

Chase’s status under close watch Cincinnati has also strengthened its depth during the offseason, with defensive additions expected to ease some of the pressure on the offense and Dalton Risner providing another option on the interior offensive line.

Chase’s production last season underlines just how important he remains to the Bengals. He finished 2025 with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pro honors.

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The Bengals are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, putting the spotlight on Chase’s availability.

Cincinnati is expected to assess him closely before determining whether he can play without restrictions or needs a reduced workload.