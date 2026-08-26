Is Ja'Marr Chase hurt? Bengals WR reveals injury status after practice scare ahead of Eagles game
Ja'Marr Chase landed awkwardly on the play and immediately reached for his knee before limping toward the sideline and was visibly uncomfortable.
The Cincinnati Bengals received a scare at practice after wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared to injure his left knee while attempting to haul in a deep pass from Joe Burrow.
Chase landed awkwardly on the play and immediately reached for his knee before limping toward the sideline. He was visibly uncomfortable as members of the training staff evaluated him, although he did not require a cart to leave the field.
What Chase said about the injury
The initial concern eased quickly as Chase later told ESPN 1530 after practice that he was fine and described the issue as a “little hyperextension.” He added that he believed he could have continued practicing but was held out as a precaution.
The follow-up report offered further reassurance to the Bengals, with NFL analyst Clifford noting that Chase was “walking back to the offensive sideline” after spending several minutes being evaluated by Cincinnati’s head trainer, Matt Summers.
With the regular season less than three weeks away, even a minor knee problem could have created uncertainty surrounding Chase’s availability for Cincinnati’s Week 1 matchup.
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For now, however, the Bengals appear to have avoided a major setback involving their top receiver.
Chase’s past injury history
Chase has generally remained healthy throughout his first five NFL seasons. His longest absence came in 2022, when a hip labrum injury kept him sidelined for four games.
The 26-year-old also missed one contest last season because of a suspension following an incident involving Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
The Bengals will need Chase, Burrow and the rest of their key offensive pieces available as they look to rebound from last season.
Chase’s status under close watch
Cincinnati has also strengthened its depth during the offseason, with defensive additions expected to ease some of the pressure on the offense and Dalton Risner providing another option on the interior offensive line.
Chase’s production last season underlines just how important he remains to the Bengals. He finished 2025 with 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns while earning first-team All-Pro honors.
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The Bengals are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, putting the spotlight on Chase’s availability.
Cincinnati is expected to assess him closely before determining whether he can play without restrictions or needs a reduced workload.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More