Canadian YouTuber slapped during livestream after clash with Indian men in Vietnam store

Canadian Kick streamer John Ly, known online as JohnWhatsGoingOn, was slapped by an Indian man inside a 7-Eleven store in Saigon, Vietnam, during a livestream following a heated confrontation. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media, with viewers debating the limits of filming strangers for online content and the behaviour of IRL streamers. The incident, captured on camera, has since gone viral on social media. (YouTube/@JohnWhatsGoingOn)

According to a video shared by Ly on YouTube, the streamer was livestreaming from inside the convenience store when he turned his camera towards two Indian men. Ly initially asked them, “Which part of India are you guys from? Delhi?” The men replied that they were from Bengaluru.

One of the men then repeatedly asked Ly not to film him and told him to keep the camera away. However, Ly continued recording and engaging with the men as the exchange became increasingly heated.

At one point, Ly appears to tell one of the men, “This is not New Delhi.” The man again asks him to stop filming and keep the camera away.

You can watch the video here. (Disclaimer: Video contains foul language. Viewer discretion advised) The confrontation continued as the men accused Ly of provoking them for content. One of them told the streamer that he was “monetising hate” and asked him to leave the store.

The men also appeared to push Ly towards the exit while repeatedly telling him to keep his camera away. The situation then turned physical when another man approached the streamer and slapped him while the livestream was still running.

Ly continued filming as the argument carried on. He later appears to say, “No one likes Indians out here,” before leaving the store.

(Also Read: Indian YouTuber Paramvir Singh Beniwal shuts down troll asking ‘you want to work for me’ during Las Vegas trip)

Social media reactions The video has since circulated widely on social media, prompting mixed reactions from viewers.

Several users criticised Ly for continuing to film after the men repeatedly asked him to stop. Others said that while the streamer’s conduct appeared provocative, slapping him was an unnecessary escalation.

One user wrote, “He himself is a Filipino/Asian and being racist to an Indian, not really cool.

Not a brown sepoy, but definitely an Asian Sepoy. and I don’t support any kind of violence or physical altercation.”

“Being racist for clout is the most disgusting thing you can do,” commented another.

“Initially, I was supporting the Vietnam streamer in the video, but after watching the entire video and hearing two words in the last part of the video, I would rather support those two Indian brothers more,” wrote a third user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)