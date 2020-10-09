e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: EC relaxes timeline for registration of parties in view of Covid-19 restrictions

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: EC relaxes timeline for registration of parties in view of Covid-19 restrictions

As per the existing ECI guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days following the date of its formation.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 09, 2020 06:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (Parwaz Khan/HT file photo)
         

Ahead of Bihar polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced reduction in the notice period for registration of political parties in Bihar from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view of the prevailing restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the existing ECI guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days following the date of its formation.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of Covid-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party,” the EC said in a statement.

“After considering all aspects, the Commission has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties that have published their public notice on or before October 7. For all parties, including of those parties which have already published the Public Notice in less than 7 days prior to October 7 objection, if any, can be submitted latest by 5.30 PM on October 10 or by the end of the originally provided 30 days period, whichever is earlier,” it added.

As per the existing guidelines, the applicant is asked to publish the party’s proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. “Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from publication of the notice. Notice so published is also displayed on the website of the Commission,” ECI said.

The relaxation which is announced by the ECI will remain in force till October 20, the last date of nomination for Phase 3 of the assembly polls in Bihar, it said.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

