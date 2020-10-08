e-paper
Home / Bihar Election / Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena in Bihar

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to campaign for Shiv Sena in Bihar

Besides Uddhav Thackeray, his son and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray also figures in the list of campaigners.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (ANI Photo)
         

Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be campaigning for his party’s candidates in the Bihar Assembly elections.

The Sena on Thursday released a list of 22 leaders who will campaign in Bihar.

Sources said the Sena, which parted ways with the BJP last year, will contest around 50 seats in the northern state.

Other Sena leaders who would campaign in Bihar include Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Anil Desai, Vinayak Raut, Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rahul Shewale and Krupal Tumane.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are being held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7.

