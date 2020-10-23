e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Royal, zamindar families remain a marginal force

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Royal, zamindar families remain a marginal force

The forward castes overall are now seen to be just silent onlookers and have no significant role in the making of governments

bihar-election Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 13:15 IST
Reena
Reena
Hindustan Times, Patna
The forward castes overall are now seen to be just silent onlookers and have no significant role in the making of governments.
The forward castes overall are now seen to be just silent onlookers and have no significant role in the making of governments. (Representational Image)
         

The landed elite, who dominated Bihar’s politics for decades, has remained a marginal force electorally in the state since the rise of so-called lower caste leaders in the 1970s. The trend continues in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls as the contestants from erstwhile royal and zamindar families remain few and far between. The contestants include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Shreyasi Singh and Rashmi Verma and Shivang Vijay Singh, an Independent. Even among them, only Shreyasi Singh, an international shooting champion, has made her presence felt.

DM Diwakar, a former director of Patna’s AN Sinha Institute of Social Sciences, said things have changed a lot and it is now the era of Dalits and backward castes in the state politics. “The state assembly election is virtually a war between Dalits and backward castes,” he said.

Also read: Rebels threaten to queer pitch for most parties

The forward castes overall are now seen to be just silent onlookers and have no significant role in the making of governments. “..In the first phase of [chief minister] Nitish Kumar government, the forward castes had a say. The most discussed line at that time was [lower caste] Kurmi Ka Taaj, [upper caste] Bhumihar Ka Raaj [Kurmi’s crown and Bhumihar’s rule].” He added by the time the second phase of the Nitish Kumar-led government started, their importance decreased. “...and in the last government, they were reduced to a marginal position.”

The face of the state politics changed after socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan (JP)’s anti-government Movement in the 1970s that catapulted lower caste leaders to prominence.

Diwakar said before that upper castes, which included erstwhile royal and zamindar (big landowning) families, had a strong say in politics. “...these royal families and big zamindars had started taking part in politics much before the Independence. Many of them joined the 1942 [Quit India] Movement as they anticipated an end of the British rule which protected them.” He added the provincial elections held in the 1930s based on limited suffrage gave landed elite a head-start in electoral politics. “...only those were allowed to vote who knew English or those who paid chaukidari [zamindari] tax. Obviously only the royal families and big zamindars participated in this election.”

The trend continued after Independence when royal families and landowners played a key role in politics. “It was the JP Movement, which paved the way for the poor in politics. It was the turning point in the history of the state politics as many backward castes and Dalit leaders came to the forefront and upstaged leaders from the upper castes, and [erstwhile] royal family leaders,” he said.

Imtiyaz Ahmad, a retired Patna University professor, said some of the erstwhile royals were also considered as kingmakers who shaped the state’s politics. “Shatru Mardan Shahi of Dumaria estate in West Champaran was an MLA [member of legislative assembly] in 1964 and in 1969. He became education minister after declining the post of chief minister...” he said.

Shiv Prakash Rai, a social activist, said most of the royal families and big zamindars have become so marginal in politics that parties do not want to give them tickets. “Shivang Vijay Singh from Dumraon Raj family is contesting as an Independent. His grandfather, Maharaja Kamal Singh, was an MP [member of Parliament] from Buxar.”

Rashmi Verma, who contested the 2015 election as an Independent candidate and is now a BJP nominee, said her family supported Mahatma Gandhi during his Satyagrah. After Independence Bipin Bihari Verma from her family became an MP in the first Lok Sabha election.

tags
top news
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Is this not insult to Bihar? PM Modi on Opposition’s Article 370 promise
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar polls updates: Nitish ji tired, can’t handle Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
Congress cites Centre’ report to question Nitish Kumar’s development record
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
Pakistan’s opposition is taking on the army. India should just watch
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In