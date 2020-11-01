Bihar assembly election 2020: Will JD (U) clinch a hat-trick in Bibhutipur assembly seat?

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:16 IST

Bibhutipur is an assembly seat located in Samastipur district and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nityanand Rai won from Ujiarpur with a margin of 27,7278 votes by defeating Upendra Kushwaha from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Bibhutipur will go for voting on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar assembly election. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The notification for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1, and the last date of nominations was October 16. According to the poll scheduled announced by the Election Commission of India, the withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 19.

The candidates for the Bibhutipur assembly polls 2020 include winner and sitting Janata Dal (United) MLA Ram Balak Singh, Ajay Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sushant Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Harvind Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). This year the number of electorates are 2,69,116, out of which 1,43,163 are male and 1,25,943 are female voters, according to voter list.

What happened in 2015?

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,41,184 registered voters. Of them, 1,28,608 were male voters and 1,12,576 were female voters. Bibhutipur recorded 60.43 per cent voting and the None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 4,440. The total percentage of voters in Bibhutipur assembly constituency was recorded as 40 per cent in 2015.

In the last assembly election, there were eight candidates in the fray. Bibhutipur was among the 70 seats won by the JD(U). The party’s Ram Balak Singh won the seat with a margin of 11.8% securing 57,882 votes against CPI(M) candidate Ram Deo Verma, who got 40,647 votes. Lok Jan Shakti Party’s (LJP) candidate Ramesh Kumar Roy bagged 32,261 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties got 39.8%, 27.9% and 22.2% of votes respectively.

