e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: Will JD (U) clinch a hat-trick in Bibhutipur assembly seat?

Bihar assembly election 2020: Will JD (U) clinch a hat-trick in Bibhutipur assembly seat?

Bihar assembly election 2020: Bibhutipur will go for voting on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar assembly election. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 13:16 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).
In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). (PTI)
         

Bibhutipur is an assembly seat located in Samastipur district and comes under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Nityanand Rai won from Ujiarpur with a margin of 27,7278 votes by defeating Upendra Kushwaha from Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP).

Bibhutipur will go for voting on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar assembly election. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The notification for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1, and the last date of nominations was October 16. According to the poll scheduled announced by the Election Commission of India, the withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 19.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

The candidates for the Bibhutipur assembly polls 2020 include winner and sitting Janata Dal (United) MLA Ram Balak Singh, Ajay Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sushant Kumar of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Harvind Kumar of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). This year the number of electorates are 2,69,116, out of which 1,43,163 are male and 1,25,943 are female voters, according to voter list.

What happened in 2015?

In 2015, the assembly seat had 2,41,184 registered voters. Of them, 1,28,608 were male voters and 1,12,576 were female voters. Bibhutipur recorded 60.43 per cent voting and the None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 4,440. The total percentage of voters in Bibhutipur assembly constituency was recorded as 40 per cent in 2015.

In the last assembly election, there were eight candidates in the fray. Bibhutipur was among the 70 seats won by the JD(U). The party’s Ram Balak Singh won the seat with a margin of 11.8% securing 57,882 votes against CPI(M) candidate Ram Deo Verma, who got 40,647 votes. Lok Jan Shakti Party’s (LJP) candidate Ramesh Kumar Roy bagged 32,261 votes to finish at the third place. The top three parties got 39.8%, 27.9% and 22.2% of votes respectively.

The total number of voters in 2015 assembly election was 2,41,184, out of which 1,28,608 were male voters and 1,12,576 were female voters.

tags
top news
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
‘Made fun of schemes for poor, remember them only during polls’: PM Modi targets Oppn
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Agencies discuss informal channels for fast info sharing among nations to solve crimes
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore-mark for first time since February
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Trump warns of post-poll ‘bedlam’; Biden and Obama slam him over Covid-19
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Two dead, five hurt in Canada stabbing attack
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
Covid-19: Boris Johnson announces lockdown for England till December 2
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In