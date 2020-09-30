e-paper
Bihar assembly election: 5 districts in focus in high-level security meeting

Bihar assembly elections are being held in three phases and results will be declared on November 10.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 30, 2020 14:48 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Security needs for Bihar assembly election 2020 was discussed in a high level meeting in Patna.
Security needs for Bihar assembly election 2020 was discussed in a high level meeting in Patna.(Bloomberg Photo/File)
         

A high-level security review meeting was held in Patna on Tuesday evening to review the state of preparedness for forthcoming assembly elections in Bihar and to take a final call on security arrangements for peaceful completion of general elections.

Top officials of central armed police forces (CAPF) were present in the meeting, jointly presided over by DG CRPF A P Maheshwari and special security advisor of Union ministry of home affairs K Vijay Kumar, apart from the field commanders.

Issues of increasing synergy and maintaining strong coordination among all security agencies during elections, besides ensuring full proof security around the polling stations, were discussed during the meeting.

Bihar sector CRPF IG GVH Giriprasad and STF DIG Vinay Kumar were also present in the meeting.

DG CRPF, in his address, advised the field officers and the jawans to maintain coordination with other forces and be in a state of readiness to face any eventuality and maintain communication with their higher ups in case of any emergency while keeping a strict vigil on anti-social elements, who may try to disturb the law and order.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JP Nadda to meet top Bihar BJP leaders over election strategy, seat sharing

The MHA has decided to send 300 companies of CAPF to Bihar initially for area domination. ITBP, CISF, CRPF, SSB, RPF and BSF companies are supposed to reach Bihar soon. Bihar has 16 left-wing extremism (LWE) affected districts including five said to be the worst-affected. MHA has decided to deploy 12-14 companies in each of these districts identified as Gaya, Nawada, Aurangabad, Jamui and Lakhisarai.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP demands equal number of seats as JD(U)

The officers also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the state especially in Maoist affected districts. They expressed hope that the security forces will be successful in conducting the upcoming polls smoothly.

Bihar Election 2020: Full coverage

During the meeting, the requirements of logistics and manpower were discussed and it was decided to fulfil these keeping in view of the local circumstances.

