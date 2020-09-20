EC looks at NEET, JEE to prepare for Bihar polls

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 03:35 IST

In the run up to the Bihar assembly elections, the first state polls to be conducted amid the Covid-19, the Election Commission of India has taken note of how the education ministry conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination, to asses how other organisations are conducting large-scale exercises.

The elections in Bihar are as controversial with some opposition parties as the exams were with some students, parents and state governments. The Supreme Court finally ruled that the exams need not be postponed.

Although over 15 lakh students appeared for NEET on a single day and nearly 9 lakh students wrote JEE in the span of a week, the scope of the 243-member Bihar assembly election is far greater in magnitude. According to EC data, there are over 7,19,81,354 voters registered in Bihar for 2020. The number was 6,70,56,820 in 2015, of which 56.88% voted in the election. In the last election, EC had set up 65,337 polling stations. This year, however, EC will set up 1,06,526 polling stations to ensure social distancing.

Considering the limitations of campaigning in the times of the Covid-19 crisis, many political parties have asked EC to consider deferring the polls.

The principal opposition party in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has questioned the need for holding the elections amid the pandemic. National Democratic Alliance ally, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), has also sought postponement. Other parties such as the NCP and the National People’s Party too have demanded postponing. The Bihar assembly lapses in November and will go to polls as scheduled along with at least 60 other constituencies where by-elections have to be conducted.

NEET was held on September 13 and according to education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ nearly 90 % of the 1.6 million students who signed up for the test, took it. The exam was held with extra precautions such as face-shields, masks and sanitisers.

The Election Commission has prepared a brief to assess how other organisations are conducting large scale exercises successfully. “EC is looking at how other organisations are conducting large scale exercises,” said a person familiar with the matter. “It is an academic exercise.” However, the assessment may not have any direct bearing on the polls.

According to a brief put together by EC and reviewed by HT, the Commission has also taken note of how the number of students writing NEET was reduced from 24 to 12 in each room. The National Testing Agency, which conducted NEET, also increased the number of exam centres from 2446 to 3843.

The brief adds that a central control room was also set up to monitor the smooth conduct of the exam with two national, 19 regional, three special and 209 city coordinators, along with 589 observers.

EC has already rolled out stringent guidelines for the conduct of the Bihar polls, including limiting attendance at rallies and road-shows to ensure social distancing. The Commission is also looking to raise the expenditure cap, which is presently ₹28 lakh per candidate.

ECI has added 30,000 more polling staff to ensure conduct of elections. The number of electors per booth has also been reduced from 1,500 to a maximum of 1,000. Gloves will also be provided to the electors.

According to former chief election commissioner Vikram Sampath, election is not conducted by people sitting in Delhi, but by the district magistrates. “The same DMs are the ones who helped conduct the exams and they can draw from their experience to make the elections safer,” said Sampath.

Congress’ Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil said: “Those who have the means will be able to use social media and money to promote their campaigns. The government machinery, of course, will also play a part.” RJD MP Manoj Jha said: “NEET was a one day affair, whereas the poll campaign will go on for at least a month,” said Jha. “Some of Bihar’s constituencies have 3-4 lakh people. EC will have to do some out of the box thinking as campaigning will have to be limited due to the Covid-19 crisis.”