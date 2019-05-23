5 years of Heropanti: Kriti Sanon celebrates her ‘Heroine-panti’, asks Tiger Shroff to pair up again for sequel. See pics

Actor Kriti Sanon has completed five years in Bollywood and happily announced the same on social media. Kriti and actor Tiger Shroff made their debut with 2014 film, Heropanti. The former shared a collage of several film stills with a message on her Instagram account.

Thanking Heropanti director Sabbir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Kriti wrote in the caption, “It all feels like a dream.. a beautiful one! Cant believe its been 5 years since i stepped into this fascinating world of films and found what i love the most!! A film that changed my life and how!! So overwhelmed today that its been #5YearsOfHeropanti and with that 5 years of my Heroine-panti too!! Haha.. Missing everyone today @wardakhannadiadwala #SajidSir (though i am on NGE set) @tigerjackieshroff @sabbir24x7 You guys are being missed and how, be prepared for hiccups! @nadiadwalagrandson.” She also shared pics with Tiger, Sajid and Sabbir in the same post.

She also had a message for Tiger. Sharing pictures of them together, she wrote, “We started out together.. in the same boat, equally excited, equally lost, equally fascinated by this world..I saw his hardwork, his discipline and passion and i knew he’s gonna blow people’s minds away! You’ll always have this super soft corner in my heart Tiggyyy! @tigerjackieshroff i feel so so happy seeing you fly higher and higher(literally too!) Happy 5year Anniversary lol.. i feel its time for Heropanti2 .. What say?” Tiger also replied in agreement, “Kriti! we have to make this happen again.”

In her special post for Sabbir, Kriti wrote, “@sabbir24x7 sir.. I remember when u saw an ad of mine and called me.. Thankk you for trusting and believing in me from the very beginning and supporting me at every step of the journey, when I literally didn’t know how to find my mark and facing.. haha..Thank for giving me Dimpy! i’m glad i found a wonderful friend in you who i know always wishes the best for me.. i love you loads!! You know that!! Always gonna be there for you!”

Kriti is working with Sajid again on his next production, Housefull 4. “Thanking him for giving her the opportunity, she wrote, cannot thank you enough #Sajid sir & @wardakhannadiadwala (bhabs) for giving me the best opportunity ever and for treating me like a bachcha, for guiding me through and for all the love and pampering ..love you both! Being today on NGE sets for Housefull4 is just so nostalgic and overwhelming! @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Sabbir also shared a few throwback pictures from the sets of the film and wrote, “5 years of Heropanti - I dedicate this to every aspiring film maker and writer. Big budget or no budget ... Super star or rank newcomer ... Smooth sailing or trying circumstances ... Whether people appreciate you or try to steal your credit. It doesn’t matter, what matters is the belief in yourself and showing up each day in the direction of trying to tell your story without excuses. If a middle class boy like me can do it so can you. A big heartfelt thank you to everyone on the film that made this journey beautiful and the fans for loving and making these two into the much loved stars that they are today @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon.”

Tiger will now be seen with his idol Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s next and in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Rambo. Kriti has three films in her kitty including Arjun Patiala opposite Diljit Dosanjh, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and multi-starrer comedy Housefull 4.

First Published: May 23, 2019 13:41 IST