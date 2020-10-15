90s cult show to make a comeback: Captain Vyom to be made into five-part film, and web series

bollywood

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 21:34 IST

The cult ’90s show Captain Vyom is all set to make a comeback in a renewed avatar. Original creator, Ketan Mehta, who helmed the sci-fi superhero series back in the day, confirms the news and says that it is a “very exciting development”. “It is after 20 years that we are reinventing that concept. Captain Vyom was the first Indian sci-fi series and an entire generation of kids enjoyed it at that time. It was also India’s first encounter with space age. Now, with India getting into space, it is an incredible concept to be reinvented for the younger generation,” says Mehta, who won’t be spearheading the franchises but will be creatively involved in the five-part film, and five-part web series.

Ketan Mehta says that the animation industry in India is ready to compete in the global market. ( Photo: Arijit Sen / Hindustan Times )

The series starring actor Milind Soman had a huge fan following back in the day, and Mehta believes that it is the best time to bring it back. “We are perfectly placed to reimagine the mythological and supernatural elements of the show. So, a fresh Indian perspective to the space age should be exciting,” he adds.

Milind Soman in a still from Captain Vyom.

Since the ’90s, the visual effects and animation industry in India has only seen an upward growth. And Mehta says that it is now time for the industry to take the big leap, and compete in the global markets. “Captain Vyom was the beginning of visual effects in India. It was the first such show and since then, the entire scenario has changed. India has emerged as a strong player in the animation game. The visual effects industry has really developed in the last 20 years. So, we are ready to create content for the global audiences. It is time that we took the big leap in the world of science fiction,” signs off Mehta.