Aamir Khan lists his New Year’s resolutions, says he wants to make his best film yet

Apart from wishing scores of his fans a very Happy New Year, superstar Aamir Khan has also shared with them his resolutions for 2019.

The Dangal star, who has featured in several hit movies in his career, still feels he hasn't made his best film yet and that is his resolve for the upcoming year. Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist took to social media to reveal his plans for the New Year.

"Hey guys, wishing everyone a very happy new year. Peace and happiness to all," began the 53-year-old.

He then went on to pen his New Year's resolutions, which included, to "get back in top shape," "put into practice what I have learnt from my mistakes in 2018," "make my best film yet," "learn something new," "spend more time with my mother, my children and (wife) Kiran (Rao)."

Aamir concluded the note by apologising to "anyone I may have knowingly or unknowingly, hurt. My love to all!"

Earlier in the day, the Thugs of Hindostan actor announced his new production Rubaru Roshni on Twitter. The venture, produced by his Aamir Khan Productions, along with Rao, will be premiered on television on January 26.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 20:31 IST