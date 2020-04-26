Aashiqui 2 turns seven: 5 lesser known facts of the Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer

bollywood

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is elated that one of her initial hits, Aashiqui 2 completes seven years on Sunday. Cherishing the same, she took to social media and thanked director Mohit Suri, co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and writer for their efforts for the movie that was a major box office and musical hit - much like the 90s film Aashiqui.

Here, we take a look at some of the lesser known facts of the 2013 film directed and written by Mohit:

1. Shraddha’s role had shades of Waheeda Rehman’s from Guru Dutt’s classic, Pyaasa

Soon after the film’s release, Shraddha had said in an interview, “My all time favourite romantic movie would be Guru Dutt’s Pyaasa. Waheeda Rehmanji’s role in the movie is something I would love to do in my career. My role in Aashiqui 2 had shades that came close to it.”

2. Shraddha rejected Yash Raj Films’ Aurangzeb for Aashiqui

Shraddha is said to have rejected Arjun Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor-starrer Aurangzeb as she did not want to indulge in the alleged nudity required for the role opposite Arjun in the film. “Shraddha was the first choice for the lead opposite Arjun Kapoor. No one at Yash Raj thought she’d say no to a lead role in a big Yash Raj production with one of the hottest newcomers as her co-star. But when Shraddha heard about the graphic nudity and intimacy, she simply opted out without a second thought and preferred to focus on Aashiqui 2 which is now her first big hit,” A BollywoodHungama report had quoted a source as saying.



7 years of Aashiqui 2 today!Thank you forever @mohit11481 for this gift of a lifetime @VisheshFilms for believing @shufta20 for your exquisitely beautiful writing, Aditya for being an unbelievably amazing costar & the entire team who gave their everything to this precious film💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 26, 2020

3. Mithoon and Arijit worked on Intezaar song but it was used later, not for the film

Intezaar was released last year as part of an original single. Revealing that he had composed Intezaar while working on Aashiqui 2, Mithoon had said in an interview, “Mohit’s brief for Intezaar was — ‘hoping against hope and waiting for something’. I got the mukhda (chorus) about six years ago when we were working on Aashiqui 2 and Arijit Singh had even dubbed it then, but we didn’t use it for the film. However, we all had it in our hearts. Years later, we went back to the song and revisited the entire emotion.”

4. Music was hit but Mohit had said before release that he wasn’t aiming to match the success of the original

Though he ended up matching the success of the 90s film featuring Rahul Roy and Annu Agarwal, Mohit has claimed he never aimed at doing so. Agreeing that the Mahesh Bhatt film was iconic and his fresh take in 2013 was not an attempt to match it, Mohit told IANS ahead of the film’s release, “Honestly, no one can match the sale of music that happened at that time. Physical sales are less today. What I want to do is not beat that music but for today’s generation I want to satisfy their music choice,” the 31-year-old said in an interview. “I think I will not fail if I don’t match the music of ‘Aashiqui’ but if I fail to give good music in today’s film. That is my aim.”

5. Mohit was accused of advocating alcoholism in the film

In a recent interview, Mohit was asked about the criticism that Sandeep Vanga Reddy faced for his Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. Mohit responded, “We do have the right to freedom of speech. And Sandeep Vanga was just saying people like Kabir Singh exist. Even I was accused of advocating alcoholism in Aashiqui 2, though I don’t socially endorse that.”

