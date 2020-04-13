e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Actor Aditya Seal says uncle in the US coronavirus-positive: ‘It’s horrible there, no masks and no medicines’

Actor Aditya Seal says uncle in the US coronavirus-positive: ‘It’s horrible there, no masks and no medicines’

Actor Aditya Seal has spoken about how his relative is impacted by coronavirus in the US.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Actor Aditya Seal says uncle in the US is coronavirus-positive and medical amenities are scarce.
Actor Aditya Seal says uncle in the US is coronavirus-positive and medical amenities are scarce.
         

Actor Aditya Seal, who was recently seen in Student of The Year 2, has said in a new interview that his relative in the US has contracted coronavirus and has been suffering due to lack of preparedness in the country.

“My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don’t have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. It’s horrible! No medicines available, nothing!” the actor told Pinkvilla.

Talking about how the US President Donald Trump is dealing with Covid-19 crisis, he added, “Your President, who hasn’t done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that’s where he contracted it.”

Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the US death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. Trump’s handling of the pandemic has come under criticism.

India has been in a lockdown since March to stem the spread of coronavirus. Talking about how life has come to a standstill as the world deals with the crisis, Seal said he is not even thinking of future projects. “I just can’t focus on anything other than getting out of this alive. It’s pissing me off when I see these celebrities doing their workout videos and I’m like, ‘no, your lives cannot be just about this. Stop! There are people dying. We all may die. Yes, you are motivating people to be healthy but beyond that what?”

top news
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
PM’s address tomorrow at 10 am, expected to outline decision on lockdown
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
2 dead,1 injured in chemical plant blast in Maharashtra’s Tarapur
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Imran Khan rushes back to UNSC over Kashmir, this time over domicile law
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Covid-19: 14 villages in Uttar Pradesh sealed because of one man
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Watch how ordering a Tata car is now as easy as getting pizza delivered at home
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
‘On what basis can he be selected’: Gambhir on Dhoni’s comeback chances
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news