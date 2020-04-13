Actor Aditya Seal says uncle in the US coronavirus-positive: ‘It’s horrible there, no masks and no medicines’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 14:32 IST

Actor Aditya Seal, who was recently seen in Student of The Year 2, has said in a new interview that his relative in the US has contracted coronavirus and has been suffering due to lack of preparedness in the country.

“My uncle, who lives in the US, got detected with coronavirus. I hope he gets out of it fine. The way that the US has been dealing with it has been horrible! They don’t have masks available. Once the lockdown is over, my chacha has to send masks for his daughter and son-in-law because there are no masks available over there. It’s horrible! No medicines available, nothing!” the actor told Pinkvilla.

Talking about how the US President Donald Trump is dealing with Covid-19 crisis, he added, “Your President, who hasn’t done a good job in addressing the people and telling them what the problem is, is wanting people to get back to work! My uncle has a semi-government job and was forced to go to work and that’s where he contracted it.”

Americans spent a glum Easter Sunday largely confined to their homes by the still-raging coronavirus pandemic as the US death toll neared 22,000, with more than half a million confirmed cases nationwide. Trump’s handling of the pandemic has come under criticism.

India has been in a lockdown since March to stem the spread of coronavirus. Talking about how life has come to a standstill as the world deals with the crisis, Seal said he is not even thinking of future projects. “I just can’t focus on anything other than getting out of this alive. It’s pissing me off when I see these celebrities doing their workout videos and I’m like, ‘no, your lives cannot be just about this. Stop! There are people dying. We all may die. Yes, you are motivating people to be healthy but beyond that what?”