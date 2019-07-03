Actor Bhagyashree’s husband Himalaya Dasani arrested in connection with gambling racket

Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested in connection with a gambling racket, police said on Wednesday.

According to an official from Amboli police station, Dasani was arrested from his residence on Tuesday and he was produced before a local court. After the proceeding, the court granted bail to him.

Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with Payal movie in 1992. His son, Abhimanyu, made his film debut as an actor with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Bhagyashree stepped away from the film industry after her big debut. She spoke about her decision in an interview to NDTV and said, “Just like I played a role in a movie, the role of a mother was a part of my life but is not defined by it. Today, I’m into fitness, nutrition, travelling and if another movie comes along - I’ll do it all over again. I don’t like that either you’re a ‘working woman’ or a ‘stay at home mom’ - why can’t women be 10 different things... why can’t we keep exploring and with every phase, discover a new passion? From actress, to mom, to giving exams on nutrition at this age, I’ve loved every feather on my hat...and there will be plenty more to add to it.”

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 16:18 IST