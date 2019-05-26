Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa visit Lord’s ahead of the World Cup, click selfie with Kapil Dev. See pics

The mood is set for the cricket World Cup this year and among the early cheerleaders are a few Bollywood celebrities who flew to the UK. Padmaavat actor Aditi Rao Hydari, Stree actor Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa and Happy Bhag Jayegi actor Diana Penty visited the Lord’s Cricket Ground ahead of the World Cup.

Aditi shared a special selfie with former cricketer Kapil Dev under whose captaincy India won its first World Cup in 1983. Aditi along with Rajkummar, Patralekhaa and Diana can be seen posing with Kapil Dev for a picture, which she shared with the caption, “#FanGirlsAndBoy with the legend #KapilDev who created history in 1983 at this historic Place @homeofcricket.”

Ranveer Singh, who will be seen stepping into Kapil Dev’s shoes in his upcoming film titled ‘83, was among the first ones to react to the picture. “Love it !!!!!!,” he wrote in the comments section.

She shared another selfie with just the actors and captioned it, “Right before #WorldCup fever takes over.... at the @homeofcricket to support our boys in blue... Go #India @dianapenty @rajkummar_rao @Patralekhaa #IndianCricketHeroes.” Diana also shared a similar selfie on her Instagram.

Aditi also shared a candid picture with Diana and wrote, “Happy monkeys at lords for the first time! #IndianCricketHeroes with @dianapenty.” Singer Sophie Choudry even commented on the post saying, “It’s so beautiful na?! Even more with you two lovelies there.”

Rajkummar also shared a video from a cricket match being played in the background. While he was dapper in a black suit with a bowtie, Diana was in a strapless pink gown as they attended an event at the Lord’s. She made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival a few days ago.

The Indian team played their first warm-up game against New Zealand at The Oval in London on Saturday. As the World Cup starts on May 30, India will play their first match against South Africa on June 5.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared a selfie from London.

Rajkummar Rao enjoys a cricket match in London.

First Published: May 26, 2019 10:14 IST