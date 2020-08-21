Aditya Pancholi says Kangana Ranaut should return Padma Shri now that her theory on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been disproved

bollywood

Actor Aditya Pancholi has commented on his son, Sooraj, being associated with the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian. He also spoke about Kangana Ranaut’s recent comments on the matter.

In an interview to Aaj Tak, he said about Sooraj’s name being brought up in connection with Sushant’s death, “One foolish guy posted and all this major media picked it up and made it into an issue. This is not fair. Everyone has to be responsible, we had to go through so much pain.” He added, “I am not on social media but they are trolling Sooraj that he is a ‘murderer’. This is the reason he had to turn his comments off. What is this?”

Sooraj and his mother, Zarina Wahab, have both dismissed reports that suggested he knew Disha Salian, or had thrown a party on the night before Sushant’s death.

Aditya also commented about Kangana Ranaut’s series of statements on everything from the film industry to the various narratives surrounding Sushant’s death. “Jis thaali mein khate hain usme chhed nahi karte hain (Do not dig a hole in the same plate you eat in),” he said. He added, “Kya bol sakte hai uss aurat ke baare main, uspar humara defamation case bhi chal rha hai, (What can we say about this woman. We have a defamation case going on against her). She is not supposed to talk about me and my family.”

Kangana had previously accused Aditya of assault. She told NDTV in an interview, “When this man who used to be my father’s age, he hit me so hard that my head was...I fell on my head on the floor and it started to bleed. I must have been 17 or something. I picked up my sandal and I hit his head hard and it started to bleed as well.” Aditya has filed several defamation cases against Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel, on the basis of interviews and tweets.

He told Aaj Tak that Kangana’s nepotism theory has been proven false, and that she should return her Padma Shri, as she had promised to do if proven wrong. He said, “Tell her to return it now because she is wrong about Sushant Singh Rajput. His father filed a report in Patna in which there is no angle of nepotism mentioned. He clearly said that Section 306 is on Rhea. When Kangana was naming industry people, she actually wasted everyone’s time.”

Kangana had told Republic TV in an interview, “I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in public domain, I will return my Padma Shri.”

