e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Zarina Wahab defends son Sooraj Pancholi, says he never met Disha Salian, is being used as a punching bag

Zarina Wahab defends son Sooraj Pancholi, says he never met Disha Salian, is being used as a punching bag

Zarina Wahab, the mother of actor Sooraj Pancholi, has said that he is being used as a punching bag in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

bollywood Updated: Aug 20, 2020 08:37 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sooraj Pancholi poses with mother Zarina Wahab.
Sooraj Pancholi poses with mother Zarina Wahab.
         

Actor Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, Zarina Wahab, has said that it is unfortunate that her son’s name was brought up in connection to the deaths of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, who managed Sushant briefly. Sushant and Disha died within a week of each other, causing much speculation.

Zarina told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe.”

Previously, it had been speculated on social media that Sooraj was a friend of Disha’s and that he had thrown a party on the eve of Sushant’s death. “They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished,” Zarina continued.

Also read: Sooraj Pancholi dismisses reports linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘My mother thinks I’m going to harm myself’

In a earlier interview to India Today, Sooraj had spoken about his mother worrying about him. “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
Sheikh Hasina pushes for infra projects at FS Shringla meet, then makes a promise
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
US elections 2020: Kamala Harris nominated as Democratic vice presidential candidate
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
India-China WMCC meet today: 5 things to know
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
PM to announce results of Swachh Survekshan 2020 at 11am
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Drained of all hope, NCR cities left to sink or swim
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Just a conspiracy to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Sena on Sushant Singh Rajput probe
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Pakistan on lookout for new voice to lead Hurriyat
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In