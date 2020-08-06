Sooraj Pancholi dismisses reports linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘My mother thinks I’m going to harm myself’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:54 IST

Sooraj Pancholi has criticised reports that have been linking his name to Disha Salian death case. Responding to the rumours that he partied with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput the night before his death, Sooraj Pancholi has said that he is being falsely implicated in the case and his mother is worried about his well-being. Sooraj, who is also an accused in the Jiah Khan death case, added that Sushant may or may not have died by suicide but “these people will definitely drive me to commit suicide”.

Sooraj told India Today in an interview, “I am trying to stay positive right now. You know, as strong and as positive as I can be, I don’t discuss this with my family because I know they are already in a lot of stress because of me, thinking about me all the time. In fact, my mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”

Also read: TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

Adding that he did not get his first film served on a platter because of his family connections, Sooraj further said, “I am trying to make my living in this industry. And I don’t want to give up on that soon. Because this is my dream. It is my passion. It is what I have worked for. People think I have just gotten out of bed and walked on a film set which is not true. I have worked very hard. Starting as an assistant director in two films. I have done my acting course, I have my acting degree. I have done everything possible to get my first film. So, this is my passion and I’m not going to give up that easy. And these people who are talking about me should have some sense and should have some kind of humanity. Because yeh fair nahi hai. They are destroying my life.”

Also read: TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, suicide suspected

On Wednesday, Sooraj shared a screen shot of one such a report and another, an actual picture from the said party, and wrote: “Complete bullsh*t!! #F*ckYouFakeMEDIA Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not “Disha Salian” that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again “I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life” Seriously F*CK YOU AND F*CK YOUR FAKE NEWS! I’ve had enough.”

Over past few days, Sooraj has been named in Sushant’s case in various claims doing the rounds online. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more