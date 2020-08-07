Sooraj Pancholi, denying connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says ‘very few people want to work with me’

bollywood

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who has found himself being connected to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has said that people are hesitant about hiring him because of his ongoing case in the Jiah Khan suicide matter. Sooraj was booked for abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

He told India Today in an interview, “I wanted to be an actor and there are, let me say this, there are very few people who want to be associated with me or want to work with me only because of my case. And I feel it is very unfair, justice delayed is justice not granted.” Sooraj said that the case has been repeatedly delayed, because Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, refuses to show up for court proceedings.

Sooraj said that his mother is worried about him after his name was brought up in connection with first, Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s death, and then Sushant’s. Both Disha and Sushant died within a week of each other. He said, “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”

In an Instagram post, Sooraj had slammed media reports suggesting that he knew Disha. He wrote, “Is this the media we are supposed to trust?? That girl in the picture which was clicked in 2016 is not ‘Disha Salian’ that is my friend @agaur21 (Anushri Gaur) who doesn’t even live in India .. Please stop brainwashing people and PLEASE stop harassing me and dragging me into this ! Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone’s life ! I have said this before and I’m saying it again ‘I have never met or spoken to Disha Salian in my life.’”

