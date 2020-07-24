e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aftab Shivdasani happy to be back on set: Not working for a long time did get frustrating

Aftab Shivdasani happy to be back on set: Not working for a long time did get frustrating

Actor Aftab Shivdasani shares that while work is still the same, there were alterations and adjustments that he had to make while on set.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:54 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Aftab Shivdasani is currently shooting his web series, Poison 2.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani is currently shooting his web series, Poison 2.
         

Many actors are resuming work as showbiz tries to regain its footing amid the pandemic. Aftab Shivdasani, too, is back on set shooting for his new web series, Poison 2, and he feels rather nice to get back to the grind.

“For everybody, including me, this lockdown has been a frustrating period because we weren’t able to work. Everybody wants their freedom as well to go out and work and get back to normalcy. But this normalcy is going to become the new normal, or rather the new normalcy is going to become the normalcy,” shares the actor, adding that while it’s exciting to be working again, one has to take a lot of care and precaution. 

But even with work resuming, the social distancing guidelines shared by the authorities have to be followed by all to avoid the spread of the virus. So, has it been challenging to work with a lesser number of crew?

“I think it’s fine. I didn’t have any problems at all. The day prior to the shoot, the crew had come and set up the shot, the production, the lighting was done. All of it was done before the actors landed up on set the next day,” the 42-year-old shares.

Shivdasani adds that while work is still the same, there were alterations and adjustments that he had to make while on set.

“In terms of getting ready and makeup, I’m making sure that there aren’t many people around me. Only one person can work on me at any given point of time, do my hair and makeup. They come in turns. Everyone is sanitised, they’re wearing gloves. I do have my staff with me, but they’re socially distanced from me and each other, too,” he explains. 

However, getting into the new scheme of things hasn’t not been much of a hassle for the actor as he shares that often while doing projects before the pandemic, there have been times when he has worked with a smaller unit.

“We sometimes do guerrilla type of shoots which means you shoot with a lesser crew when you shoot at certain location especially at airports or at high security locations. So, it’s not something that’s new to me. This completely works,” he concludes.

