After Stree, Rajkummar Rao is a part of another horror film titled Rooh Afza

Maddock Films, producers of the surprise hit Stree, have announced that their next horror comedy is titled Rooh Afza. Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma are set to work on the film that is yet to get a female lead and a director. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the title and wrote, “NewsAlert: Producers Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s first collaboration - a horror-comedy - gets a title... It will be called Rooh-Afza... Stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma... Director and remaining cast yet to be finalised. #RoohAfza.”

Talking about the film producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “Raj plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he discovers that he might be in store for some supernatural encounters. You can be sure he will be as riveting as Stree’s ladies’ tailor, chasing after a ghost.”

Rajkummar’s Sree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, was about a female ghost and the film was widely appreciated by critics as well as the audiences.

The horror-comedy, which rolls early next year, also features Varun Sharma. It will be filmed in Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh. It chronicles the story of two village idiots who get stuck in a frightful situation but their fool-hardy shenanigans never stop. Mrigdeep says Raj and Varun are a “stellar combination” that nobody has explored.

Rajkummar will soon be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut in Mental Hai Kya directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and the film is written by Kanika Dhillon.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 13:59 IST