Aishwarya Rai debuts red hair on magazine cover and we’re reminded of Kangana Ranaut. Pics inside

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been on a quest to conquer ever since she returned to Bollywood after daughter Aaradhya’s birth. The actor is now shooting for her upcoming film with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Fanne Khan, and her look from the film has already gone viral. Now, Aishwarya chose to sport the same red hair she has in the film on the cover of Femina, but with a twist. Sporting curls that are more reminiscent of Kangana Ranaut than the former Miss World, Aishwarya looks a tad different from what we are used to.

She sports a dull gold shirt and black trousers on the cover.

Earlier, talking about Fanne Khan in which she plays a pop star, Aishwarya said, “I am a chapter in the film, not the fulcrum. There are other talents in the story and you will see why I chose to do the film once it releases.”

Remake of a Dutch film, Everybody’s Famous, the KriArj production has Rao as Aishwarya’s love interest. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, one of the producers of the film, was so impressed with Aishwarya’s performance in Fanne Khan that it was decided she will be given more screen space than what the original actress had in the film. The film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.