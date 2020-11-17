Akshay Kumar once revealed why he doesn’t attend Bollywood parties and the reason will crack you up. Watch video

It is widely known that Akshay Kumar follows the ‘early to bed, early to rise’ mantra religiously and rarely attends any Bollywood parties. During one of his earlier appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed the real reason why he stays away from such parties.

Kapil Sharma, during a fun segment, asked Akshay to clarify a rumour about himself. “Kehte hai ki aap parties mein isliye nahi jaate kyunki phir aapko bhi unhe party deni padegi aur kharcha karna padega. Yeh afwa hai ya sach hai (It is said that you don’t go to parties because you don’t want to throw any parties yourself and spend money. Is this a rumour or the truth)?” Kapil asked. Akshay chuckled and replied, “Yeh sach hai (It is the truth).”

Akshay wakes up before sunrise and hits the sack as early as 9 pm. Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, he had revealed, “I love my sleep and I love to see the mornings. People who invite me to a party know that I will leave early because I have to be in bed. And let me tell you, I hate night shifts.”

Recently, Akshay made his digital debut with Laxmii, which came out on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which sees him playing a man possessed by the vengeful spirit of a transgender person, was panned by critics but recorded the biggest-ever opening on the streaming platform.

“I am overwhelmed and overjoyed by the response that Laxmii received. It’s heartening to know that audiences and fans from across the country logged on to Disney+ Hotstar VIP to watch the movie within hours of its release. Who doesn’t love beating records – whether it’s at the box-office or opening night on streaming platforms. Nothing is comparable to this feeling of euphoria,” he said in a press statement.

Akshay has a number of films in the pipeline, including Sooryavanshi, Bellbottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

