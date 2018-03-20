Akshay Kumar posts sweet photo of wife Twinkle Khanna from a vacation. Check it out

Twinkle Khanna and her family are enjoying a spring break right now and her husband is busy posting her cute pictures on Twitter. Akshay Kumar shared a sweet photo of his wife interacting with a peahen and its two peachicks on her holiday.

“Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood...the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll #SpringBreak,” he posted with a picture of Twinkle in a bath robe, walking beside a swimming pool.

Look who else is in a leisurely holiday mood...the peahen and her peachicks join the Mrs. for a stroll 🙃 #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/VK1kUMR1Wy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2018

Twinkle also shared a similar hilarious post on Monday. “Surprise visitors-A peahen and her two peachicks come to visit me and my two little ones - Forgot to ask them if our judge Sharma was right when he claimed that peacocks reproduced through their tears! #Jeez #springbreak #monodeal,” she wrote with three photos of her son Aarav, daughter Nitaara and the pea-family.

It is not known where the family is vacationing right now but they were spotted leaving for the holiday from the Mumbai airport a few days ago.

The husband-wife duo is enjoying a much deserved break after working on their joint venture, Padman. Akshay will now be seen in Gold and Kesari.

