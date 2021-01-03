Akshay Kumar takes part in Mumbai Police function, says ‘happy to see the modernization of our police force’, watch

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar shared a video of his participation in a Mumbai Police function on Saturday. It was for the inauguration of self-balancing vehicles, acquired by the city police.

Sharing the dias with ministers from Government of Maharashtra and police officials, Akshay wrote: “At the inaugural of @MumbaiPolice’s self balancing vehicles of Freego to patrol our promenade at Worli and Carter Road. Happy to see the modernization of our police force, on par with global standards. HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji @AUThackeray @CPMumbaiPolice.” The video showed personnel from Mumbai Police, riding on the above-mentioned vehicles even as Akshay and the rest were clapping from the dias.

At the inaugural of @MumbaiPolice’s self balancing vehicles of Freego to patrol our promenade at Worli and Carter Road. Happy to see the modernization of our police force, on par with global standards. HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji @AUThackeray @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/TXX52aEXOT — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 2, 2021

A 'Special 24' for promenade safety



We definitely need to keep up with the times @akshaykumar , to make sure no unnecessary and unlawful stunts are accomplished in our city! #SafetyFirst https://t.co/FEKaUg0awM — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) January 2, 2021

Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh, retweeted Akshay’s tweet and wrote: “A ‘Special 24’ for promenade safety. We definitely need to keep up with the times @akshaykumar, to make sure no unnecessary and unlawful stunts are accomplished in our city! #SafetyFirst.”

Akshay has been at the forefront in supporting and providing financial help for families of soldiers who had fallen in the line of duty. In 2017, he had helped develop and launched an app and a web site called Bharat Ke Veer. Talking about it, Akshay had said: “This website has been made exactly in two and a half months. About three months, this idea came in my mind, while watching a documentary film on terrorists, which showed how terror leaders financially support the families of the terrorist who carry out terror acts.”

Through the pandemic too, Akshay had been among the first of Bollywood stars to contribute towards various funds to battle coronavirus. He had contributed to the PM Relief Fund and CM Relief Fund.

Akshay often plays characters from police and defence forces. In his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, he will be seen playing a cop again. He will be seen as an ACP with Anti Terrorism Squad.

Despite the pandemic, Akshay has been busy shooting for films. In August this year, he was in Scotland for a long shooting schedule of his film, Bell Bottom. At the completion of the film’s shoot, he had written, sharing a poster: “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster.” He plays a RAW agent in the film.

Since his return, he had begun working on his next, Atrangi Re and had been spotted shooting for the film at Agra’s Taj Mahal. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

