Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi be his 11th consecutive hit? This is what Rohit Shetty has to say

bollywood

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:05 IST

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has given blockbusters with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn but he has admitted he is feeling the pressure this time, with Akshay Kumar. - Sooryavanshi. While Rohit has a record of 11 blockbusters from 14 films that he made so far, Akshay has not had a single flop in past few years — a duration in which fans have seen him in as many as 10 films.

Rohit told Mid Day in an interview, “I feel the pressure, but of the 14 films I have made, 11 have been blockbusters. I am blessed to receive so much love from the audience. I tell my team to give 10,000 per cent to each film.”

Talking about giving box office hits and his Bollywood journey, Akshay had earlier told Hindustan Times, “There was a time when I had 14 flops and I believed my career was over. I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline. It was my learning from the 14 flops that helps me deliver hits today.”

Asked if he would introduce a new character in Sooryavanshi - the way Akshay’s character was introduced in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Rohit said earlier, “We are not bringing anyone this time. No cop is coming in Sooryavanshi because then I will have to make the film immediately. I do feel scared on a Friday when my films release and that little bit of fear should be there. I have always believed in giving what the audience expects from me as a filmmaker and I stay true and honest in that. I hope people like this film.”.

As per the said report, Rohit get back to his role as the host for the new season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about it, he said, “Television made me a household brand. People knew me as a filmmaker, but being on the tube put a face to my name.”

