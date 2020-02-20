Will Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi be his 11th consecutive hit? This is what Rohit Shetty has to say
Rohit Shetty talks about his upcoming film Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role.bollywood Updated: Feb 20, 2020 16:05 IST
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has given blockbusters with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn but he has admitted he is feeling the pressure this time, with Akshay Kumar. - Sooryavanshi. While Rohit has a record of 11 blockbusters from 14 films that he made so far, Akshay has not had a single flop in past few years — a duration in which fans have seen him in as many as 10 films.
Rohit told Mid Day in an interview, “I feel the pressure, but of the 14 films I have made, 11 have been blockbusters. I am blessed to receive so much love from the audience. I tell my team to give 10,000 per cent to each film.”
Also read: Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai reunite as she helps Paras Chhabra find a match on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Watch
Talking about giving box office hits and his Bollywood journey, Akshay had earlier told Hindustan Times, “There was a time when I had 14 flops and I believed my career was over. I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline. It was my learning from the 14 flops that helps me deliver hits today.”
Asked if he would introduce a new character in Sooryavanshi - the way Akshay’s character was introduced in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, Rohit said earlier, “We are not bringing anyone this time. No cop is coming in Sooryavanshi because then I will have to make the film immediately. I do feel scared on a Friday when my films release and that little bit of fear should be there. I have always believed in giving what the audience expects from me as a filmmaker and I stay true and honest in that. I hope people like this film.”.
As per the said report, Rohit get back to his role as the host for the new season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about it, he said, “Television made me a household brand. People knew me as a filmmaker, but being on the tube put a face to my name.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more