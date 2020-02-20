Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai reunite as she helps Paras Chhabra find a match on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Watch

tv

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:16 IST

TV actors Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai reunited on the sets of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge recently when they made an appearance to help their Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra find a girl for himself on the show.

In a promotional video shared online, Rashami is seen putting a contestant on the show to test. The video opens with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge host Maniesh Paul declaring one Ankita Srivastava as the perfect candidate for Paras. The contestant, Ankita, comes on stage and takes a bowl of porridge to Paras. She feeds him before coming back on stage and standing beside Maniesh.

Asked about the sweet offering, the contestant says, “Meri maa ne bataya tha aadmi ke dil ka raasta pet se ho ke jaata hai (My mom has taught me that men can easily be impressed with food).” Rashami is quick to shut her down, saying, “Har ladke ko zaroori nahi ki aapko dil tak pahunchne ke liye pet se hi ho kar guzarna padta hai (But not every guy is impressed via the route of food and taste alone).”

Not one to be silenced, the contestant chips in, “Woh bhi saare tareeke aate hain (I know other ways as well),” and Rashami expresses her surprise that she knows more ways to woo a boy. Rashami then walks to the stage and tells the contestant that she will be blindfolded and fed a few things after which she will be required to guess the ingredients that she ate.

Sidharth, who watches all this unfold, quips, “Rashami tujhe lagta hai tere khilane ke baad woh jawab dene ki haalat mein rahegi (You really think she will be in a condition to answer your questions after eating your food)?” We are then shown a table with an entire spread of rajma, noodles, and other stuff and Rashami feeds the blindfolded contestant. As she does so, Paras, Maniesh and Sidharth tease the contestant suggesting she is being fed rotten food material. Paras even says, “Ankita tum mere liye itna kar rahi ho (You are bearing a lot for my sake), I am already impressed.”

Another contestant, from Amritsar, enters the scene and Paras tells Shehnaaz that she will have competition. What follows is a fast-forward montage making fun of how much the contestant speaks. After cracking jokes on her, Paras is shown to be impressed with her and even agrees to go on a date with her.

As the two go on a make-believe date on the stage itself, with a backdrop of mustard fields, Shehnaaz takes a jibe at Paras saying, “Pehle padhaav me tu Punjabiyo se impress hoga. Baad me jaa ke change hoga ye (You will be impressed with Punjabi girls in the first round and will change later).”

